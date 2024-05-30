Play Brightcove video

The King is expected to take part in the Trooping the Colour ceremony next month, but will be inspecting the soldiers from a carriage rather than on horseback, it is understood.

Charles has recently returned to public-facing duties while still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

It is unlikely that the Princess of Wales will attend, as she is undergoing chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis.

But back in March, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) removed an earlier claim on its website that the Princess of Wales would attend Trooping the Colour.

The celebration, which traditionally involves the royal family gathering on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after a display of pomp and military pageantry, will be held on June 15.

Trooping the Colour is one of the highlights of the royal calendar. Credit: PA

During the ceremony, which takes place on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall, it is understood the King will carry out the review of the Guardsmen and officers from an Ascot Landau carriage with the Queen.

The change from last year's ceremony, where Charles inspected the troops on horseback, reflects earlier Buckingham Palace briefings where it was highlighted that each engagement by the King would be reviewed and adaptations made when advised by doctors.

The King had been carrying out a busy programme of engagements since it was announced just over four weeks ago would be returning to public facing duties.

Rishi Sunak's decision last week to call a surprise summer General Election has meant the monarchy has postponed any engagements "which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign".

Charles is likely to travel by carriage with the Queen during the traditional procession to and from Horse Guards Parade, and is expected to watch the Trooping ceremony seated on a dais with the Queen, rather than on horseback.

