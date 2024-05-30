Labour and Conservatives rule out raising VAT after General Election

Finance chiefs for both the Tories and Labour have ruled out raising value added tax (VAT) if their party were to win the General Election on July 4.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt warned family finances could be "hammered" if there was to be a rise to taxes on products and services.

Writing in the Telegraph, Mr Hunt said that a Conservative government would not increase income tax, national insurance and VAT throughout the next Parliament.

Claims that were rubbished by Labour Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who pointed to her parties' claims that the Tories are staring down a £71 billion blackhole with no plans to fill it.

Reeves, however, also denied that her party had any plans to uprate tax, national insurance or VAT.

In light of his claims, Hunt urged Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to make a similar commitment “on camera”.

Mr Hunt also wrote: “A VAT increase will hammer families’ finances and push inflation back up, just when we have got it down to normal.”

UK inflation slowed to 2.3% in April, the lowest level since July 2021 and near the government’s 2% target, according to the latest figures.

The Conservative Party’s new poster bears a giant red piggy bank bearing the words: “If you think Labour will win, start saving…”

It claims Labour’s fiscal plans would cost working families £2,094.

Tory pledges would, according to Labour analysis, result in borrowing to plug the gap, which could in turn raise interest rates, resulting in a monthly mortgage payment increase of £350.

Ms Reeves said: “Labour will not be increasing income tax, national insurance or VAT.”

“I want taxes on working people to be lower, not higher. That is why we opposed the increases to national insurance when Rishi Sunak put those forward as chancellor.”

During speeches this week, Ms Reeves said her party has no plans to announce new tax rises beyond already announced policies, including a plan to charge 20% VAT on private school fees.

Mr Hunt has since claimed credit for the commitment, claiming that Labour had “buckled under pressure” to rule out VAT rises.

Both parties are making their General Election pledges against a challenging backdrop. The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the next UK government will face the toughest fiscal inheritance in 70 years.

