A man who was killed by a running plane engine in Amsterdam climbed in deliberately, an investigation has concluded.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon at Schiphol Airport, the main international airport in the Netherlands.

In a statement, the military police responsible for the Schiphol confirmed he was an employee of a company operating at the airport.

The statement continued: "He intentionally climbed into the engine, indicating this is a case of suicide. Out of respect for the victim and their loved ones, no further statements will be made."

Airline KLM confirmed the flight concerned was KL1341 bound for Billund in Denmark.

The aircraft had completed the pushback procedure and was about to taxi to the runway when the man was killed.

