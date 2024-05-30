Philadelphi Corridor: Israel seizes control of key Gaza border with Egypt

Israel's military says it has taken control of a key part of Gaza's border with Egypt, which it claims is awash with smuggling tunnels used to funnel weapons and supplies to Hamas.

The capture of the Philadelphi Corridor could cause issues between Israel and Egypt, which has complained about Israel’s advance toward its border.

Israel has also pushed further into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of civilians have been seeking shelter from fighting.

What is the Philadelphi Corridor?

Smuggling tunnels were dug under the Gaza-Egypt border to get around the Israeli-Egyptian blockade - imposed after proscribed terror group Hamas took over.

Hamas used them to bring in weapons and supplies, and Gaza residents smuggled in commercial goods - from livestock to construction materials. Some of the tunnels were large enough for vehicles.

“The Philadelphi Corridor served as the oxygen line of Hamas through which Hamas carried out weapons smuggling into Gaza on a regular basis,” said Israel's military chief spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

Some 20 tunnels, including some previously unknown to Israel, were found, as well as 82 access points to them, said a military official, speaking on condition of anonymity. It was not clear if the tunnels were currently in use.

The narrow corridor - about 100 metres wide in parts - runs the 8.6-mile length of the Gaza side of the border with Egypt and includes the Rafah crossing into Egypt.

Hamas has had free rein of the border since its 2007 takeover of Gaza.

The Philadelphi corridor between Egypt and Gaza, pictured in 2007. Credit: AP

What are the international implications?

Israel taking control of the Philadelphi Corridor is likely to worsen relations between the country and Egypt.

The north African nation says any increase in troops in the strategic border area would violate the countries’ 1979 peace accord.

It already has complained about Israel taking over the Rafah border crossing - the only one between Gaza and Egypt.

Egypt's state-run Al-Qahera News TV reported there were “no communications with the Israeli side” on the allegations of finding tunnels on the border. However, an Israeli military official said Israel had notified Egypt of the takeover.

Egypt has repeatedly expressed concerns that the Israeli offensive could push Palestinians across the border - which it says is unacceptable.

An Israeli armored vehicle drives along the Philadelphi Corridor in 2006. Credit: AP

Fighting in Rafah intensifies

Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinians have died as the violence intensifies in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where up to several thousand soldiers joined troops operating in the city on Tuesday.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said an apparent Israeli strike killed two ambulance crew members on their way to evacuate casualties in Tel al-Sultan on Wednesday.

Fighting in Rafah has displaced one million people, the United Nations (UN) says, most of whom were already displaced from other parts of Gaza.

Palestinians fleeing from the southern Gaza city of Rafah during an Israeli ground and air offensive. Credit: AP

The US and other allies have warned against a full-fledged offensive in Rafah, with the Biden administration saying this would cross a “red line”.

Washington has refused to provide offensive arms for such an attack on Rafah, but so far, it has not tried to stop Israel's advances.

Last week, the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to halt its Rafah offensive as part of South Africa’s case accusing Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza - a charge Israel denies.

Israel says it must dismantle Hamas' last remaining battalions in Rafah and wants indefinite security control over the Gaza Strip, even after the war ends.

It has not yet achieved its main goals of dismantling Hamas and returning hostages captured during the October 7 attack, which killed some 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and led to around 250 others being taken captive.

Israel’s offensive in response to the attack has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between fighters and civilians. Israel says it has killed 15,000 militants.

