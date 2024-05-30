Renewed water safety appeal to public as accidental drownings spiked in 2023

As summer starts to break in the UK, and warmer weather is expected to come with it, a renewed water safety plea is being made to the public.

Annual figures released by the National Water Safety Forum (NWSF) have revealed that in 2023 accidental drownings rose to 236 - 10 more than 2022.

And, as we enter June, which saw more water-related deaths in the UK than any other month last year, the NWSF has kick-started their #RespectTheWater campaign.

Experts have warned that warmer weather may not correlate to warmer waters, and that swimmers are still at risk of cold water shock and accidental drowning.

The 2023 Water Incident Database (WAID) figures also show that once again most accidental deaths in water occurred inland - 63% were in rivers, canals, lakes, reservoirs and quarries – and males are still the overwhelmingly majority of victims - 83%.

The NWSF is hoping that this campaign will help them to reduce accidental drowning fatalities in the UK by 50% by 2026, and reduce the risk to the highest risk populations.

The campaign comes as two teenage boys died after getting into difficulty in the River Tyne in Northumberland.

The teenagers were reported to be in trouble in the water at Ovingham at about 3.30pm on Saturday 18 May.

David Radut, 14, and Aras Rudzianskas, 13, have been named as the boys who died after getting into difficulty in the River Tyne. Credit: Northumbria Police

Emergency services carried out a large scale search and found the body of the 14-year-old, who was declared dead at the scene.

A second boy, aged 13, was rescued from the river and taken to hospital in a critical condition. Northumbria Police confirmed he died on Tuesday May 21.

Police identified the boys as David Radut, 14, and Aras Rudzianskas, 13, both of Newcastle.

What advice have the NWSF issued about water safety?

It urges that if you see someone in difficulty in the water this summer, stay calm, stay on land and follow this three-step rescue guide - Call, Tell, Throw:

• Call 999 to get help immediately

• Tell the struggling person to float on their back

• Throw them something that floats

