Play Brightcove video

Sir Keir Starmer says Diane Abbott is a 'trailblazer' and insists 'no decision has been made' about whether she can stand for Labour

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he is not blocking left-wing candidates from standing in the general election after Diane Abbott accused him of "culling" Labour left wingers.

The Labour leader told ITV News that "no decision has been made" about whether Ms Abbott, who in 1987 became the first black woman elected to Parliament, would be able to defend her Hackney North seat of 37 years.

He went on to describe Ms Abbott as a "trailblazer" who "carved out the path for others to come into politics".

Asked whether he was blocking left-wing candidates from standing, Sir Keir said: "No. I've said repeatedly over the last two years as we've selected our candidates that I want the highest quality candidates. That's been the position for a very long time."

Ms Abbott had the Labour whip suspended in April 2023 pending an investigation after she suggested Jewish, Irish and Traveller people experience prejudice but not racism.

A rally was held in support of Diane Abbott on Wednesday. Credit: ITV News

On Tuesday, she had the whip restored, but reports suggested she believed she had been barred from standing in Stoke Newington and Hackney on July 4.

ITV News understands it had not been communicated by Sir Keir's direct team that she was barred, and that any final decision on whether she can stand will be made on Tuesday, June 4 when the National Executive Committee (NEC) is due to finalise candidate endorsements.

Speaking at a rally in Hackney on Wednesday, Ms Abbott vowed to fight to retain her seat “as long as it is possible”.

In an indication she would not follow her ally Jeremy Corbyn and stand as an independent, she continued: “I will be campaigning for a Labour victory."

Meanwhile, Faiza Shaheen said she was in a “state of shock” after not being endorsed as the Labour candidate for Chingford and Woodford Green.

She was blocked after liking a series of social media posts on X, formerly Twitter, that allegedly downplayed antisemitism accusations.

Diane Abbott was first elected in 1987. Credit: PA

In a post on X, she said she felt a "massive injustice has been done, not just to me, but to our community".

The Labour Muslim Network said the treatment of Ms Shaheen was “unacceptable”.

Ms Abbott had the Labour whip suspended after she said that although white people “with points of difference” suffer prejudice, they have not suffered the same racism as black people.

Ms Abbott immediately apologised for "any anguish caused" and "wholly and unreservedly" withdrew her remarks.

The Labour investigation finished months ago, ITV News understands, and she completed a course on antisemitism.

Labour's election campaign has been overshadowed by the internal row over selections.

Shadow cabinet minister Darren Jones denied there had been a “purge” of the left, telling Times Radio: “I don’t think that’s true. I mean, there are many colleagues of mine in the Parliamentary Labour Party who would define themselves as being on the left who are endorsed Labour Party candidates standing in their constituency.”

A member of Labour’s ruling NEC said ultimately it would be a decision for Sir Keir whether Ms Abbott was allowed to defend her seat.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…