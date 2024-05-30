Trump hush money trial jurors reach verdict in second day of deliberations

US Court Reporter Phil Hirschkorn reports for ITV News from inside the Donald Trump's New York trial on the dramatic moments leading up to the guilty verdict.

The 12 jurors deciding the outcome of former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial have reached a verdict after spending two days deliberating the case.

Just 10 minutes before its expected adjournment time, at 4.20pm ET (9.20pm GMT), the jury sent the court a note that it had reached a verdict and needed half an hour to fill out the form.

The jury began its day by listening to New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan deliver a portion of his instructions a second time and then read backs of four sections of trial testimony - all at their request.

The jury was considering 34 counts of falsifying business records -11 invoices, 11 checks, and 12 ledger entries - that allegedly disguised the reimbursement in 2017 to former Trump attorney and fixer Michael Cohen for paying $130,000 (£102,300) to pornographic movie actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign to sign a non-disclosure agreement about a 2006 tryst Daniels says occurred with Trump after meeting him at a golf resort in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Trump, 77, denied the sexual encounter and all criminal charges.

“There was no fraud, there was no conspiracy. It's that simple," Trump told reporters upon arriving at court on Thursday. “I just want to say that this is a very sad day for America. The whole world is watching.”

Stormy Daniels exits the courthouse at Manhattan criminal court in New York, Tuesday May 7. Credit: AP

Daniels, 45, spent two days on the witness stand telling her story. She was one of 20 prosecution witnesses during the previous five weeks. The jury heard long closing arguments on Tuesday.

The jury had particular interest on Thursday in rehearing portions of testimony from the first witness, David Pecker, a longtime Trump friend and the retired CEO of American Media Inc., publisher of the National Enquirer supermarket tabloid and other magazines.

Pecker and Cohen both testified about a crucial moment in the prosecution narrative about an election interference conspiracy - the August 2015 meeting Pecker and Cohen say they attended with Trump at his Trump Tower office, two months after he launched his first White House run.

Pecker and Cohen told the jury at that meeting, AMI agreed to act as a covert operative for the Trump campaign in part by suppressing Trump stories about womanizing and infidelity.

"I said I would be your eyes and ears," Pecker told Trump, according to his testimony read back out loud Thursday. "I said, anything I hear in the marketplace - if I hear anything negative about yourself, or if I hear anything about women selling stories - I would notify Mr Cohen," Pecker continued. “They would not get published.”

Pecker said Trump and Cohen were “pleased” with his scouting mission and pledge to print campaign stories favorable to Trump.

David Pecker, Former CEO of American Media had testified in court during Trump's Manhattan trial. Credit: AP

"I said I would run or publish positive stories about Mr. Trump, and I would publish negative stories about his opponents" for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 and for Hillary and Bill Clinton, Pecker testified.

Pecker described the 20 to 25-minute meeting as “just an agreement among friends” where nothing was put in writing.

Pecker essentially pre-corroborated Cohen’s testimony three weeks later on the same topic.

Cohen described the arrangement with Pecker as “beneficial.”

“He would be able to help us know in advance what was coming out and try to stop it from coming out,” Cohen recalled.

The term “catch and kill” was not discussed, but the technique - buying the exclusive rights to a story only to bury it - would come into play in the following months.

The jury wanted to hear again Pecker’s recollection of his discussions with Trump and Cohen about the “catch and kill” deal AMI executed with Karen McDougal, the former Playboy model who came forward in the summer of 2016 to say she had a 10-month affair with Trump in 2006 and 2007, after Trump had married former first lady Melania Trump, and she had given birth to their son, Barron.

AMI paid $150,000 (£118,000) for the rights to McDougal’s story, as well as for her to appear on fitness magazine covers and byline articles. Cohen promised Trump would reimburse AMI.

“Don’t worry about it. I’m your friend. The boss will take care of it,” Cohen told him, according to Pecker’s testimony.

Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building on the way to Manhattan criminal court on May 13. Credit: AP

Trump never reimbursed AMI. He has denied the affair with McDougal.

The jury requested to hear again Pecker’s testimony about a phone conversation with Trump about the McDougal negotiations.

Pecker said the call occurred after he and Enquirer editor-in-chief Dylan Howard initially talked to Cohen about the story and rival bidders for it.

“Karen is a nice girl,” Trump told the publisher, Pecker recalled in testimony read back to the jury Thursday.

“Is it true that a Mexican group is looking to buy her story for $8 million?” Trump asked. Pecker told him that was not true.

Trump asked, “What did you think I should do?” according to Pecker.

“I think you should buy the story and take it off the market,” he replied, Pecker testified. “I believed the story was true. It would be very embarrassing to himself and his campaign.”

Cohen has testified he surreptitiously recorded an in-person conversation with Trump about the McDougal deal to show Pecker he was working on the AMI reimbursement.

The jury asked for headphones and speakers to listen better to audio-visual files in evidence stored on a pair of laptops for them to review.

In reprising his instructions, Judge Merchan told jurors on Thursday thar because Cohen is regarded as “an accomplice” to the falsification of business records - for instance, he prepared the invoices cited in the charges - under the law, the jury cannot convict Trump on his testimony unless it is supported by corroborating evidence.

Attacks on Cohen’s credibility have been the centerpiece of Trump’s defense, which has tried to distance Trump from the financial records and checks generated by his employees, who testified about how the company paid Cohen $420,000 (£330,000) in $35,000 (£27,500) monthly installments in 2017.

Trump signed nine of the 11 checks after he was inaugurated president.

The defense describes that money paid to Cohen as proper legal fees, pursuant to a retainer agreement, for the man serving as the then-president’s personal attorney outside the White House.

Prosecutors say there was no retainer agreement and describe the Cohen payments as reimbursement to cover up the Daniels deal.

On the 34 counts of falsifying business records, Merchan told the jury, Trump can be convicted for any fraud carried out by others, if the jury funds Trump ``solicited, requested, commanded, importuned, or aided” the commission of the crime.

At the same time, Trump can be found guilty if the jury believes he intended to “make or cause” the false business records to be created.

For the counts, normally misdemeanors, to be bumped up to felonies, the jury must find the business fraud occurred in furtherance of another crime that Trump intended to “commit, aid, or conceal.”

Trump is accused of falsifying business records 34 times. Credit: AP

Prosecutors have mainly pointed to conspiracy to interfere with an election as the other crime, such as by violating Federal Election Campaign Act contribution limits or tax laws or by falsifying other business records.

Those other records may include Cohen’s personal bank records of the money transfers to execute the Daniels deal, transactions he attested were for real estate and legal services, or Trump Organization tax records that listed his Daniels expense reimbursement as unrelated income.

Trump can be held criminally liable for causing business fraud, not just doing it himself.

Merchan explained to the jury on Wednesday it has to be unanimous in finding Trump falsified records and did so with the intent to commit or conceal another crime, but the jury does not have to be unanimous on what the other crime was.

The jury specifically asked Merchan to repeat his metaphor about raining for when it comes to drawing a permissible inference from facts.

Merchan said: "Suppose you go to bed one night when it is not raining and when you wake up in the morning, you look out your window; you do not see rain, but you see that the street and sidewalk are wet, and that people are wearing raincoats and carrying umbrellas.

"Under those circumstances, it may be reasonable to infer, that is to conclude, that it rained during the night. In other words, the fact of it having rained while you were asleep is an inference that might be drawn from the proven facts of the presence of the water on the street and sidewalk, and people in raincoats and carrying umbrellas.

"An inference must only be drawn from a proven fact or facts and then only if the inference flows naturally, reasonably, and logically from the proven fact or facts, not if it is speculative."

