Two arrested after watch dealer robbery victim found dead

Two people have been arrested following a robbery at a jewellers in London, after the victim was found dead the following day.

Two unarmed men assaulted Oliver White, 27, before stealing a number of high-value watches from the shop in Kew Road, Richmond, south-west London, on Saturday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Mr White, who worked as a watch dealer, was not seriously injured in the attack.

He was found dead in Shepperton, Surrey, on Sunday.

His death is being investigated by Surrey Police and is not being treated as suspicious.

The Met said a man and woman, both in their 30s, were arrested in connection with the robbery, which took place at around 2.50pm.

The woman has since been released under investigation. The man has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Images of two men wanted in connection with the incident have been released, and a public appeal has been issued for anyone who has information that could assist police with their inquiries.

The Metropolitan Police has issued images of two men it would like to locate in connection with the incident. Credit: Metropolitan Police

Mr White's family described him as a "beautiful, funny, loyal boy, who lit up every room he walked into".

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Mather asked that Mr White's family are given privacy so they can grieve.

“We are working tirelessly to get them the answers they need and are making good progress with our investigation," he added.

“We urge anyone who has information that could assist us to get in touch as soon as possible.

“The images we have provided are good quality and someone must recognise the men we need to speak to. If you don’t want to contact police, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

The force asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number CAD4555/25May, or to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

