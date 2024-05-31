ABBA awarded prestigious Swedish knighthood for 'outstanding efforts'

ABBA have been awarded one of the most prestigious Swedish knighthoods - last handed out almost 50 years ago.

The pop quartet, who rose to fame after their Eurovision win with hit song 'Waterloo' in 1974, were given the accolade by Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf on Friday.

The Order of the Vasa saw Agnetha Faltskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad become “Commander of the First Class” of the order for "very outstanding efforts in Swedish and international music life.”

The order is given in recognition of personal efforts for Sweden, as well as the successful performance of public duties and assignments.

It was dormant until 2022, when it was reactivated after regulations opened the Royal Orders to Swedish citizens again.

Earlier this year potential candidates were nominated by the public. The Swedish government and the king then approved nominees, including ABBA.

The orders were given in a ceremony at the Royal Palace, where the monarch handed them the order in a red box.

The accolade recognised the band's outstanding contributions to Swedish and international music life. Credit: AP

The king said: "The order you get today is Sweden’s thanks for your exceptional efforts."

ABBA are by far the most successful band to win the Eurovision song contest, selling millions of records worldwide.

The Swedish band members have not performed together live for four decades, but released a comeback album, “Voyage,” in 2021.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know