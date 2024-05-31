US President Joe Biden has announced an Israeli proposal to release hostages from Gaza and end the ongoing war.

The three-phase deal has been proposed by Israel to Hamas, and would last for six weeks.

It would involve a full ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli troops from parts of Gaza and an exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

Biden added that Hamas is “no longer capable” of carrying out another large-scale attack on Israel, as he urged Israelis and Hamas to come to a deal.

He called the plan “a road map to an enduring ceasefire and the release of all hostages.”

Phase one would see a complete ceasefire, with Israeli troops leaving the most populated areas in Gaza.

A number of hostages would be released, including women, the elderly and the wounded, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The first stage would also involve a surge in humanitarian aid, with 600 trucks being allowed into Gaza each day.

During phase two, all remaining living hostages would be released, including male soldiers, and Israeli forces would completely withdraw from Gaza.

Phase three would call for a major reconstruction of Gaza from the devastation and rubble of almost eight months of war.

President Joe Biden made the announcement from the White House on Friday. Credit: AP

Biden's announcement follows confirmation from the Israeli military that forces are now operating in central parts of Rafah.

Washington has refused to provide offensive arms for such an attack on Rafah, but so far, it has not tried to stop Israel's advances.

Last week, the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to halt its Rafah offensive as part of South Africa’s case accusing Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza - a charge Israel denies.

Israel says it must dismantle Hamas' last remaining battalions in Rafah and wants indefinite security control over the Gaza Strip, even after the war ends.

It has not yet achieved its main goals of dismantling Hamas and returning hostages captured during the October 7 attack, which killed some 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and led to around 250 others being taken captive.

Israel’s offensive in response to the attack has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between fighters and civilians. Israel says it has killed 15,000 militants.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...