A 20-year-old man from London has been charged with murder after a woman was stabbed to death on a beach in Bournemouth last week.

Amie Gray, a 34-year-old personal trainer from Poole, was pronounced dead at around midnight on May 24.

A 38-year-old woman was taken to hospital after being seriously injured in the incident on Durley Chine Beach. She has since been discharged.

Dorset Police said suspect Nasen Saadi, from Croydon, has been charged with murder and attempted murder after being arrested on Wednesday evening.

Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of Amie Gray, as well as the woman who was seriously injured, and they have been updated with this latest development in our investigation."

The force said intelligence and firearms officers worked with the Metropolitan Police to arrest Saadi.

A 17-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend was released on Monday without charge.

Dorset Police said the teenager, from Lancashire, had been “eliminated from inquiries” following their investigations.

Ms Gray, a mother of one and a football coach, was described as a "beautiful person" on social media.

