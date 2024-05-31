Donald Trump has become the first former US president to be criminally convicted following the conclusion of his hush money trial.

The 77-year-old was found guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records by a jury in New York, leaving Trump on the brink of political turmoil.

Trump continued to plead a staunch defence of his innocence in the immediate aftermath of Thursday's verdict, but he has been unable to quell speculation around how his presidential hopes for later this year could now be affected.

So, can Trump still become US president - and is he likely to appeal his conviction? ITV News explains.

When will Trump be sentenced?

Trump's sentencing has been arranged for Thursday July 11, with proceedings getting underway at 10am ET (3pm BST).

What punishment could he face?

The former president could be sentenced by presiding judge Juan Merchan to probation or up to four years on each count, with a maximum of 20 years.

Could he appeal?

Yes. An appeal from Trump's legal team is all but certain to be mounted in the coming weeks.

Trump has previously, and consistently, appealed court rulings against him, attempting to delay proceedings or convince a court of his arguments so that they may side with him.

Trump's attorney, Todd Blanche, asked Judge Merchan for an acquittal of the charges notwithstanding the guilty verdict, following Thursday's decision.

Although the judge rejected the request, Trump's team throughout the trial has taken steps to preserve its right to appeal a possible guilty verdict.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…

Can Trump still be elected president?

Yes, effectively.

One of the United States' leading election law professor's, Richard L. Hasen, has consistently said that there is nothing in the US Constitution that prevents a convicted criminal from running for the presidency.

"Legally, nothing changes with Trump's status as a candidate," Professor Hasen wrote in his Election Law Blog on Thursday.

He added: "The Constitution contains only limited qualifications for running for office [being at least 35 years old, a natural born citizen, and at least 14 years a resident of the US].

States are also not able to bar Trump from running as a result of his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election due to the US Supreme Court's ruling earlier this year, according to Professor Hasen.

How does this affect Trump's other criminal cases?

Not a great deal.

Trump's three other criminal cases will continue to proceed as they have been prior to his guilty verdict in the hush money trial.

Presently, Trump's federal election subversion criminal case has been on hold while the Supreme Court considers his claims of presidential immunity, while the judge overseeing his classified documents case in Florida has indefinitely postponed the trial.

Meanwhile, the Georgia election interference case remains in legal limbo as Trump and several of his co-defendants attempt to have the charges thrown out.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…