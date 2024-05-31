Diane Abbott is 'free to stand' as a Labour candidate, says Starmer

Diane Abbott is "free to stand" as a Labour candidate in the General Election, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader made the announcement on Friday just hours after he declined to join Angela Rayner and Anas Sarwar in backing the veteran left-winger’s Labour candidacy.

He told reporters: “The whip has obviously been restored to her now and she is free to go forward as a Labour candidate.”

Starmer praised the Labour veteran as a “trailblazer”, saying: “Diane Abbott was elected in 1987, the first black woman MP.

“She has carved a path for other people to come into politics and public life.”

ITV News Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana said: "Interestingly - Labour sources close to this process said to me yesterday that they doubted Angela Rayner was "going rogue" meaning her intervention either meant the party would let Diane stand OR that they had agreed she'd be 'good cop'."

A row erupted earlier this week after it was briefed out that she might be "barred" from running for the party in July's General Election.

