Gifted Ghana toddler sets world record as youngest male artist

A boy in Ghana has set the record as the world's youngest male artist after exhibiting and selling his own paintings at the age of one.

Ace-Liam Ankrah held his first exhibition at the Museum of Science and Technology in Accra in January, but was awarded the title by the Guinness Book of World Records last week.

Out of 10 pieces he exhibited, nine were sold.

Chantelle Kukua Eghan, his mother - who helped organise the exhibition - did not say how much they sold for.

Last week, the Guinness World Records confirmed Ace-Liam as the record holder for the youngest male artist.

Ms Eghan, who is also an artist, said her son developed his passion for painting after discovering her acrylic paints at just six months old.

Ace-Liam Ankrah paints at his mother's art gallery in Accra, Ghana. Credit: AP

Ms Eghan told the Guiness World Records: “While learning to crawl, I spread out a piece of unstretched canvas on the floor and dropped some paint on it as a way to keep him busy while I worked on a commission painting.

“He ended up spreading the paint all over the canvas, and in the process he created his first masterpiece titled The Crawl.

“It was clear that he found a lot of joy in it.”

Nine out of 10 of the artists paintings sold at his first exhibition. Credit: AP

The young artist's talent has attracted national and international media attention, as well as the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana.

Since Ace-Liam started talking, he would ask to paint, his mother said.

“His abstract paintings are inspired by the world around him; colours, shapes, textures and his mood," Ms Eghan told the Guiness World Records.

“Every painting is an expression of his curiosity and joy in discovering new things," she said.

Ace-Liam's family hope to secure international scholarships to nurture his skills, as well as opportunities for him to sell his masterpieces.

His mother said she hopes the media attention around her son could inspire other parents to discover and nurture their children’s talents.

Chantelle Kukua Eghan, Ace-Liam's mother, hopes to inspire other parents to discover their children's talents. Credit: AP

“Every child is unique, and nurturing their passions can lead to amazing discoveries and achievements," Ms Eghan told the Guiness World Records.

The overall record for the world’s youngest artist is currently held by India’s Arushi Bhatnagar.

Her first exhibition was at the age of 11 months and she sold her first painting for 5,000 Rupees, just under £50, in 2003.

