ITV announces second General Election debate

ITV has announced a second, multi-party General Election debate, which will feature leaders or representatives from seven political parties.

The ITV Election Debate 2024 will be broadcast on Thursday, June 13 at 8.30pm, on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Leaders or senior representatives from the Conservative Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrats, SNP, Reform UK, Green Party and Plaid Cymru will take part.

The 90-minute debate will be moderated by Julie Etchingham, and will be followed by ITV News at Ten.

Earlier this week, ITV announced it will broadcast the first head-to-head General Election debate between Rishi Sunak, leader of the Conservative Party, and Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer.

That debate, Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate, will be broadcast on Tuesday June 4 at 9pm.

Submit your questions now ahead of the hour-long debate between Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer on June 4, moderated by ITV News presenter Julie Etchingham

That programme will be followed immediately by The ITV Election Interviews, presented by Anushka Asthana.

The leaders of the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, Reform UK and the Green Party have been invited to take part, and an interview with the leader of Plaid Cymru will also be aired that evening in Wales.

Michael Jermey, ITV's Director of News and Current Affairs, said "ITV's debate programmes will allow millions of viewers to see and hear the politicians debate the big issues facing the country."

"Many of our viewers tell us they greatly value the TV debates. We're pleased that ITV will be able to provide a forum in which voters can question the political leaders and in which politicians can debate directly with each other," he added.

