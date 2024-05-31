ITV News is on WhatsApp: Here's how to get our General Election and news updates

ITV News now has a WhatsApp channel - that means our General Election coverage, as well as all our news updates, can be delivered straight to your phone.

How do I get ITV News WhatsApp?

1. Open WhatsApp as normal;2. Click on the Updates option (this can be found either at the top or bottom of your home page, depending on whether you have an Android or iPhone);3. Type 'ITV News' into the search bar and click the plus sign.

It is as easy as that - now you follow ITV News on WhatsApp.

How does it work?

ITV News will send messages in the channel, like any other WhatsApp contact.

The message comes through with a brief description of the story and a link to the main article on the ITV News website - so you can get a bite sized snippet on the go, or read the full story.

You also have the opportunity to react with emojis to each story as you would on a normal WhatsApp conversation.

The articles can also be forwarded to friends.

How will I know if a new article has been posted?

You can enable notifications which will let you know whenever an update has been posted.

All you have to do is tap the bell icon, which is on the right hand side of the ITV News channel.

If there is no line through the bell, that means that notifications are on. A line through the bell means they are muted.

You can turn notifications on or off whenever you want.

Will other subscribers see my details?

No, other subscribers to the ITV News channel will not see your details.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…