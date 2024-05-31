Play Brightcove video

ITV News Correspondent Robert Moore gets reactions from outside the court house in New York where the former president has been found guilty of 34 counts

Reactions poured in overnight after former President Donald Trump found guilty of all 34 counts in his landmark hush money criminal trial, becoming the first ex-American president in history to be convicted of felony crimes.

On Thursday night, a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actress Stormy Daniels who said the two had sex.

The former president protested his innocence as he left the court, telling reporters the trial was "rigged" and a "disgrace".

"The real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people. And they know what happened here. And everybody knows what happened here," he added.

Meanwhile, on X, US President Joe Biden said: "There’s only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: At the ballot box."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg who is is the first-ever prosecutor to convict a former US president, said in a press conference after: "While this defendant may be unlike any other in American history, we arrived at this trial and ultimately today at this verdict in the same manner as every other case that comes to the courtroom doors."

"By following the facts and the law, and doing so without fear or favor."

Bragg also said that the jurors are the "cornerstone of our judicial system."

Meanwhile, Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and who was one of the key prosecution witnesses, said he was “relieved” by the verdict.

“Today is an important day for accountability and the rule of law. While it has been a difficult journey for me and my family, the truth always matters,” he told reporters.

Ms Daniels, who also took the stand, is still processing the news of the former president's conviction, according to her husband Barrett Blade.

“It’s a big weight off her shoulders at this point,” Blade told CNN.

Credit: AP

On the stand, Daniels described how she and Trump met at a celebrity golf tournament and what she says happened when she went to Trump’s Lake Tahoe hotel room in 2006.

She also told the jury about a $130,000 hush money payment she received from Mr Cohen before the 2016 election.

“She was brought into this. This wasn’t her seeking justice for herself. She was standing up for herself early on and saying what was right, but this whole hush money trial is really nothing … it’s not her story,” Mr Blade said.

Still, Blade said Daniels “feels a little vindicated that, you know, she was telling the truth" after the jury heard her testimony. He said they would have supported the jury’s decision either way.

“Hopefully people will finally start seeing the truth and if they do, they do, if they don’t, they don’t. I don’t know that that ever changes,” he said.

Thursday's decision followed over 11 hours deliberations from 18 jurors in a case which first began midway through April.

A sentencing hearing - which could see the former US president sent to prison for up to four years - has been set for July 11 2024.

The sentencing will be just days before the Republican National Convention where it is expected Trump will officially become the party’s nominee for president.

Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump broke her silence on Friday morning, sharing a picture of herself as a young girl sat on her smiling father’s lap on Instagram with the caption: “I love you dad” alongside a heart emoji.

The case comes as Trump prepares to battle it out with Biden for November's presidential election.

