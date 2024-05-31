King Charles and Queen Camilla make surprise visit to Epsom races

The King and Queen made a surprise visit to Epsom today to see their horse race in The Oaks, a classic twice won by animals owned by Queen Elizabeth II.

Treasure, who was bred by the late Queen, placed eleventh place in the race after struggling to keep up with the pace at the end.

The horse is a daughter of stallion Masterscraftsman and Shimmering Light, who placed twice for Queen Elizabeth II in 2017.

Queen Elizabeth II was a passionate horse owner and racegoer during her 70-year reign, and landed five classics in all, with Carrozza her first Oaks winner in 1957.

Ezeylia claimed the trophy in the race on Friday afternoon in an impressive win for owner Dermot Weld and jockey Chris Hayes.

The summer sporting event was held under overcast skies with a strong wind and the couple arrived wearing raincoats, with Camilla in a pale blue and white dress by Bruce Oldfield and a matching trilby by Philip Treacy.

Treasure, who was bred by the late Queen, placed eleventh place in the race after struggling to keep up with the pace at the end. Credit: PA

The King and Queen had not been in the royal box long before they presented the winning trophies in the Coronation Cup, won by Luxembourg, trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore.

Charles and Camilla enjoyed a memorable first flat racing season last year, with their horse Desert Hero winning at Royal Ascot before finishing third in the St Leger at Doncaster.

Treasure is a daughter of stallion Masterscraftsman and Shimmering Light, who placed twice for Queen Elizabeth II in 2017. Credit: PA

Dunfermline in 1977 was the last horse to carry the royal colours to victory in a British classic.

The horse won not only The Oaks but also the St Leger, in what was the late Queen’s silver jubilee year.

King Charles' appearance at the races comes as he has recently resumed some public-facing duties after receiving a cancer diagnosis in February.

The King and Queen had not been in the royal box long before they presented the winning trophies in the Coronation Cup Credit: PA

Over a month ago, Buckingham Palace announced public engagements would be paused due to his diagnosis.

Since then, the Palace said doctors were pleased with the King's progress so far and said his appearances will be 'carefully calibrated' to ensure the King is not taking on too much.

This is Talking Royals - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with Presenter Charlene White, ITV News' Royal Editor Chris Ship and Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson.