A man with a knife attacked and wounded several people in a square in the southwestern German city of Mannheim on Friday, police said.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 11.30am in a central square.

They said that they couldn't immediately give any information on the severity of the injuries, or specify exactly how many people were hurt, but that a rescue helicopter has been dispatched.

The victims included a police officer.

Police said in a statement that there was no longer any danger to the public. There was no immediate word on the motive.

The incident happened on the Marktplatz, a square in Mannheim’s downtown area.

German news site Bild showed a video in which the knifeman is shot as he stabs a police officer in the neck from behind.

