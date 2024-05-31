There is no question that Keir Starmer has been pretty ruthless in terms of changing the party. But I've not been totally convinced that the Diane Abbott issue fit the same mould.

Speaking to those who share Starmer's more centrist politics and were close to this process, there were other reasons why they - and some closer to Abbott - thought it might be a good time for her to step down.

There were other candidates in Hackney who some in the party were excited about, and a strong sense on both sides that Abbott wanted to retire anyway. She has faced health concerns in the past.

Those I speak to think Diane Abbott should have been readmitted a fair time ago - and certainly once Rowena Mason had revealed the racism towards Abbott from Tory donor Frank Hester.

Play Brightcove video

This has been mishandled, and it is very embarrassing. But I don't think there was a desire for a row with Abbott that would end with some voter friendly image of Starmer booting her out.

They knew her case felt different to that of Corbyn, for example, who they delight in having purged.

The headlines the other day of Starmer at odds with Abbott probably did look good for the party in some key seats.

And their whole strategy of moving towards the centre would obviously lose voters to the left - although largely in safe seats. But even Tories I spoke to felt the Abbott thing could be too much ruthlessness for voters.

An then there is the internal party management issue. I can't tell you how many figures - including on the right of the Labour party - were uneasy about Diane Abbott.

If her being banned had not been briefed out (I would be surprised if from the centre) she was likely to resign with, from my understanding, a Keir Starmer statement pre-written celebrating her career. I don't know this, but I would not be surprised if she'd seen it.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…