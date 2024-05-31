Play Brightcove video

Rishi Sunak has vowed to protect British interests abroad after the RAF carried out strikes against Houthi rebels

The UK and US have carried out strikes on 13 Houthi targets in Yemen after a spike in attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, officials said.

British and American fighter jets hit a number of underground facilities, missile launchers, command and control sites, a Houthi vessel.

While the US destroyed at least eight aerial drones that threatened a threat to military personnel.

It marks the fifth round of coalition strikes against the Iran-backed group and first volley in several months.

Houthi supporters shout slogans as they raise machine-guns and during a rally against the US-led strikes against Yemen. Credit: AP

The last round of coalition strikes occurred on February 24, as the UK and US targeted Houthi weapons and radar sites.

US forces however, have been carrying out almost daily strikes to take out Houthi targets, including incoming missiles and drones aimed at ships, as well as weapons that were prepared to launch.

It comes after three Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles struck a Greek-owned and operated merchant ship in the Red Sea earlier this week, according to US Central Command.

The group has stepped up attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, demanding that Israel end the war in Gaza.

Houthi supporters march marking the anniversary of Yemeni unity in Sanaa, Yemen. Credit: AP

A statement from the Ministry of Defence said: "Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4s conducted strikes on the target buildings at these three locations, using Paveway IV guided bombs.

"As ever, the utmost care was taken in planning the strikes to minimise any risk to civilians or non-military infrastructure.

"Conducting the strikes in the hours of darkness should also have mitigated yet further any such risks. As ever with such missions, RAF Voyager tankers provided essential air refuelling support to the Typhoons."

