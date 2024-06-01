Mike Tyson's fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has been postponed over illness.

Former heavyweight champion Tyson fell ill on a flight last weekend, becoming nauseous and dizzy, his plane was met by first responders who attended to the 57-year-old.

Tyson's camp attributed the episode to an ulcer problem.

He'd been due to take on 27-year-old Paul in Texas on July 20, in a bout aired on Netflix, but the pair have now said a new fight date will be announced next week.

"During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations," the fight's promoters said in a statement.

Mike Tyson in action against Kevin McBride in 2005 at the MCI Center in Washington. Credit: AP

Paul is 30 years younger than Tyson and has won nine of his 10 fights, mostly against former UFC fighters, with his one defeat coming against Tommy Fury in February 2023.

Tyson hasn’t fought professionally since June 2005, but he has been training regularly for several years.

"My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s, and I will be back to my full training schedule soon," Tyson said in the statement.

"Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year."

Paul responded: "I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night.

"My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake: When he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish."

Paul, 27, is 30 years younger than Tyson. Credit: AP

Texas boxing officials have sanctioned Tyson’s meeting with Paul as a legitimate bout with eight two-minute rounds and unusually heavy gloves.

Tyson will turn 58 before the fight, which was scheduled to be streamed on Netflix in what’s likely to be a massive payday for both fighters.

Tickets already purchased for the fight, which was to be held at the Dallas Cowboys’ home stadium, will be honoured on the new fight date, promoters said. The rescheduled fight is also expected to be in Arlington.

Organisers have not said if light-welterweight champion Katie Taylor's rematch with Amanda Serrano - which had been due to take place on the same night - will also be moved with the rest of the card.