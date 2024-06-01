Ticketmaster has been the subject of a cyber attack, with hackers allegedly offering to sell customer data on the dark web, its parent company Live Nation confirmed.

The ShinyHunters hacking group is reportedly demanding around £400,000 in a ransom payment to prevent the data being sold.

The group gained access to the names, addresses, phone numbers and partial payment details of 560 million of the site’s customers, it has been reported.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Live Nation said it was “working to mitigate risk to our users'' and was co-operating with law enforcement officials.

It said the breach was unlikely to have "a material impact on our overall business operations.''

On May 23, the US Justice Department sued Live Nation and Ticketmaster, accusing them of running an illegal monopoly over live events. The department asked a court to break up the system that it said limits competition and drives up prices for fans.

