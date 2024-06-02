David Beckham named as King's Foundation ambassador

David Beckham and the King compared “beekeeping tips” when they met ahead of the ex footballer being named a King’s Foundation ambassador.

The former England captain was confirmed as an official supporter of Charles’s charitable organisation after he met the monarch privately to learn more about its work.

Beckham said: “I’m excited to be working with the King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work.

“I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the foundation’s education programmes and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature.”

In photographs released to mark the announcement, Beckham is pictured with the King on the doorstep of Highgrove, Charles’s Gloucestershire retreat.

The King's Foundation offers workshops, programmes and short courses focused on heritage and craft skills at the Barley Court education centre on the estate.

Beckham said: “Having developed a love for the countryside I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the foundation’s work.

“It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty’s foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens – and compare beekeeping tips!”

Since reportedly buying a converted barn in the Cotswolds, Beckham has posted on social media about his bee keeping.

He uploaded an Instagram video on World Bee Day last year showing him working on a beehive and in another post he is pictured next to a hive with the words “Be kind & they will be calm”.

The former footballer joins other foundation ambassadors like The Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades, who represents building crafts, Alan Titchmarsh, horticulture, and Sarah Beeny, buildings and heritage.

Married to former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham since 1999, the ex-midfield player has gone on to co-own the US team Inter Miami, which signed Lionel Messi last summer.

King Charles pictured with David Beckham, who is a new ambassador for The King's Foundation. Credit: Courtney Louise Photography

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know