Israel prime minister Netanyahu under pressure over Gaza ceasefire deal

Two Israeli ministers have threatened to quit the coalition and collapse the government over plans for a Gaza ceasefire deal.

US President Joe Biden announced the Israeli proposals yesterday, which includes a withdrawal of Isreal's troops and an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under pressure to embrace the deal, but some in his government have said they will quit if he does.

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir are opposed to a deal before the destruction of Hamas.

Mr Netanyahu has also said there will be no ceasefire deal until they have secured "the destruction of Hamas’ military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel."

A huge demonstration was held in Israel last night, led by families of hostages held by Hamas.

“This might be the last chance to save lives," said Gili Roman, whose sister-in-law Carmel is being held by Hamas.

“Our leadership must not disappoint us. But mostly, all eyes should be on Hamas."

A mass protest held in Tel Aviv against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. Credit: AP

Sharone Lifschitz's mother, Yocheved, was freed in November but her father, Oded, is still being held.

She said: “We know that the government of Israel has done an awful lot to delay reaching a deal, and that has cost the lives of many people who survived in captivity for weeks and weeks and months and months.”

President Biden has urged Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement to release about 100 remaining hostages, along with the bodies of around 30 more.

Talks on a deal halted last month after a push by mediators in hopes of averting a full-scale Israeli invasion of Gaza's southern city of Rafah.

Israel says the Rafah operation is key to uprooting remaining Hamas battalions.

Around 1 million Palestinians have left Rafah and the UN World Food Program has called living conditions “horrific and apocalyptic" as hunger grows.

