Leeds Rhinos star Rob Burrow dies aged 41

Former England international Rob Burrow - who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019 - has died at the age of 41.

In 2001, Burrow began what would be a 16-year professional career, mostly spent with Leeds Rhinos in rugby league's Super League. He went on to make 400 appearances.

He retired in 2017 but two years later it was revealed Burrow had been diagnosed with MND and, after he raised millions to help build a new care centre for MND patients alongside former team-mate Kevin Sinfield, his death was confirmed by his former club on Sunday evening.

Kevin Sinfield ran the Rob Burrow marathon in Leeds while pushing him in a wheelchair. Credit: PA

A statement from Leeds read: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved son, husband, father, brother and friend.

“Rob has always been a true inspiration throughout his life whether that was on the rugby league field or during his battle with MND (motor neurone disease).

“He never allowed others to define what he could achieve and believed in his own ability to do more."

It continued to say the "outpouring of love and support" that Rob and his family received "meant so much" to him.

Rob Burrow who has died at the age of 41, his former club Leeds Rhinos have announced. Credit: PA

The statement described how " his determination and spirit in the face of MND over the last four and a half years came as no surprise".

“Rob never accepted that he couldn’t do something. He just found his way of doing it better than anyone else.

“He will continue to inspire us all every day. In a world full of adversity. We must dare to dream."

