Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to cut levels of migration to the UK if Labour wins the general election.

The Labour leader told the Sun on Sunday that last year’s net migration figure of 685,000 has “got to come down.”

H e also vowed to “control our borders and make sure British businesses are helped to hire Brits first”.

A Labour government would bar bosses who break employment law – for example by failing to pay workers the minimum wage – from hiring foreigners, the newspaper reported.

It would also legislate to link the immigration system to training, with businesses applying for foreign worker visas having to train Britons to do the jobs.

Sir Keir declined to name the target level for migrant numbers, or a timeline.

Mean while, Rishi Sunak has promised more community care services in his first major health offer of the election campaign.

A hundred new GP surgeries and 50 community diagnostic centres would be built were he to remain in No 10, funded by slashing the number of NHS managers, the Tories said.

They pledged to expand their Pharmacy First scheme, which allows patients to access some treatments via their pharmacy without having seen a GP first.

Mr Sunak said the proposals would make it “quicker, easier and more convenient for patients to receive the care they need and help to relieve pressure on hospital services”.

Rishi Sunak unveiled his battle bus yesterday. Credit: PA

The Liberal Democrats are also campaigning on health.

Sir Ed Davey’s party promised to reverse £1 billion in Conservative cuts to the Public Health Grant, which provides local authorities with funding for public health projects.

The Lib Dems said they would fund the investment into local services through a crackdown on tax evasion.

The latest Opinium poll saw Labour's lead over the Tories widen to 20 points. It showed Sir Keir’s party on 45% – up four points since last weekend – while the Conservatives were down two percentage points on 25%.

Sir Keir and Mr Sunak appear to be taking a day off from touring the country today after a busy week of campaigning culminating in the launch of their parties’ battle buses on Saturday.

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins will promote the Tory health plan with shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper appearing for Labour.

North of the border, First Minister John Swinney will urge people to “vote SNP to put Scotland’s interests first” as he formally launches the party’s General Election campaign in Glasgow.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…