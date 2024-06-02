Scotland's First Minister John Swinney has launched the SNP's Westminster campaign launch with an attack on the Conservative party's "destructive" years in office.

The people of Scotland “want rid of this disastrous, chaotic Tory government”, Mr Swinney said at the event in Glasgow on Sunday.

He told the crowd that Scottish citizens want a party that is laser-focused on their concerns – a party that is going to “help them and their families live happier, healthier lives”.

He added: “In other words, they want a party that puts their interests first. They want a party that puts Scotland’s interests first.

“And for the SNP – as the party of independence – there is a clear task they’ve set for us: to demonstrate why achieving independence is relevant, indeed vital, to their core concerns.

“So, let me take each of those in turn: removing the Tory government, putting Scotland’s interests first and winning the decision-making powers that come with independence.”

In his scathing speech he also accused the Labour Party of giving “an awfully good impression” of the Tories.

“I’m not saying Labour are exactly the same as the Tories – they’re not. But they are giving an awfully good impersonation of them.

“The only substantive change Labour seem to be offering is to change their own core principles.

Mr Swinney, who took over from Humza Yousaf to head the party, said in his three weeks as First Minister he has brought together people of Scotland.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…