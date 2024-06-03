Nigel Farage will replace Richard Tice as leader of Reform UK, he has announced.

The former UKIP leader said he will stand as a candidate in Clacton, Essex, on July 4 - despite announcing less than two weeks ago that he wouldn't.

Speaking at a press conference in London confirming his U-turn, Mr Farage said: “Difficult though it is, I can’t let down those millions of people, I simply can’t do it, it’d be wrong.

“So I have decided I’ve changed my mind, it’s allowed you know, it’s not always a sign of weakness, it could potentially be a sign of strength.

“So I am going to stand in this election.”

Mr Farage said earlier he would be making an "emergency General Election announcement at 4pm", fuelling speculation he would be standing as a Reform UK candidate.

After Mr Tice handed over the party’s reins at a press conference, Mr Farage said they made the emergency announcement "because we think this election needs a bit of gingering up".

"Thus far, it is the dullest, most boring election campaign we have ever seen in our lives," he said.

“And it’s funny because the more the two big party leaders try to be different, the more they actually sound the same.”

On May 23, Mr Farage vowed his focus would be on getting Donald Trump re-elected as US president instead of putting his efforts into Reform UK as a candidate.

He said it was "not impossible" to still help Mr Trump, who was last week found guilty of 34 counts in his landmark hush money trial, in his election bid.

Asked whether he still plans to support the convicted felon, Mr Farage said: “Conviction or not, I haven’t changed my mind that the world would be a safer place with Donald Trump in the White House.”

He added: “Clearly, if I’m elected the MP for Clacton and I’m there every Friday… it’ll become more difficult, but not impossible.”

Mr Farage had previously said he could not campaign both nationally and for one constituency in the six-week timeframe before the country goes to the polls, and suggested Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had used “first mover advantage” with the announcement.

But Mr Farage, who previously led the Brexit Party, said he would “do my bit to help” in the party’s campaign across the country.

A week later, he told GB News he had “huge regrets” about not standing.

He told the press conference on Monday he took yesterday off and decided he couldn't "let down" his supporters - and changed his mind.

He continued: “Richard (Tice) is more than happy for me to put my head and shoulders firmly over the parapet and take the flack so I’m coming back as leader of Reform UK, but not just for this election campaign. I’m coming back for the next five years.”

The Tories said Nigel Farage is “doing exactly what Keir Starmer wants him to do” by entering the General Election fray.

Mr Sunak, when asked earlier if he was concerned about Mr Farage standing, insisted a vote Reform is a vote for Labour.

At a campaign event in Oxfordshire, the prime minister said: “At the end of the day on July 5, one of two people will be prime minister, either Keir Starmer or me.

“A vote for anyone who is not a Conservative candidate is just a vote to put Keir Starmer in No 10.

“So if you’re someone who cares about tackling migration, both the boats and legal migration, if you’re someone who wants a more proportionate, pragmatic approach to net zero that saves people money, and if you’re someone who wants lower taxes, it’s only the Conservatives that are going to offer those things.

“And that’s the choice at this election.”

