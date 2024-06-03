German national football team boss Julian Nagelsmann said he has been left "shocked" by an "absolutely racist" survey asking if people would prefer more white players on his team.

Released by German state broadcaster ARD, the survey of 1,304 randomly selected people found that 21% would prefer it if more players with white skin played for Germany.

The national team's coach agreed with comments from midfielder Joshua Kimmich stating that the survey was "racist" and that it was "madness for a public broadcaster to ask such a question."

Speaking to reporters at the team's training camp for the European Championships, he said: “I thought about it briefly and I have the feeling that we need to wake up a bit.”

He added: “There are people in Europe who’ve had to flee because of war, economic factors, environmental disasters, people who simply want to be taken in.

"We have to ask what are we doing at the moment? We in Germany are doing very, very well, and when we say something like that, I think it’s crazy how we turn a blind eye and simply block out such things.”

German National team coach Julian Nagelsmann, left, looks at Ilkay Gündogan in a training session of the national team. Credit: AP

Nagelsmann said Kimmich was correct when he said a football team can be a role model for how different cultures, religious backgrounds and skin colors can join in a group to work together for major goals.

“I always find it bizarre that we all go on vacation to get to know other cultures and then other cultures come here and we complain about it. It’s bizarre,” Nagelsmann said. “So, I can’t go on vacation then, I always have to stay where I am.”

Nagelsmann also agreed with Kimmich that he does not want to do without any of the players he nominated in his squad, which includes black players.

“It’s good as it is,” Nagelsmann said. “We’re playing a European Championship for everyone in the country. And anyone who can play top football is invited to be a national player and give their all for their country. And that’s what we’re doing. And I hope I never have to read about such a (expletive) survey again.”

Germany plays Ukraine on Monday in its first warmup game for Euro 2024. It plays Greece for its next friendly on Friday in Mönchengladbach in North Rhine-Westphalia .

The host nation gets the tournament underway June 14 against Scotland in Munich. It then plays Hungary in Stuttgart on June 19 and Switzerland in Frankfurt on June 23.

