Virgin resumes flights to Tel Aviv as Maldives looks to ban Israelis

Virgin Atlantic will resume flights between London Heathrow and Tel Aviv in September, the airline has announced.

It was among a number of carriers to suspend routes to Israel in October last year following the start of the country's conflict with Hamas.

Flights resuming on the route come as the Maldives government moves to ban Israelis from the Indian Ocean archipelago - with public anger in the predominantly Muslim nation growing over the war in Gaza.

The president's office said that the Cabinet decided to change laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the country and to establish a subcommittee to oversee the process.

It said President Mohamed Muizu will appoint a special envoy to assess the needs of Palestinians and to launch a fundraising campaign.

Israel’s foreign ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein said in response that the department recommends Israelis avoid any travel to the Maldives, including those with foreign passports, and that those currently in the island country should consider leaving.

Nearly 11,000 Israelis visited the Maldives last year, which was 0.6% of the total tourist arrivals.

Wizz Air resumed operations to Israel in March, with British Airways taking the same action in April.

But easyJet has extended its suspension of Israel flights until at least late October.

Juha Jarvinen, Virgin Atlantic’s chief commercial officer, said: “Our return to Tel Aviv on September 5 will be welcome news for customers who have enjoyed our service since 2019.”

