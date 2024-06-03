Warmest May and spring on record in UK, Met Office figures show

The UK had its warmest May and spring on record, despite the wet, dull conditions for many parts of the country, provisional Met Office figures show.

May 2024 recorded an average temperature of 13.1C for the UK, beating the previous record in 2008 by a full 1C, making it the warmest May in records dating back to 1884.

The Met Office said the month’s high average temperatures were influenced particularly by warm conditions in the northern half of the UK, and by high overnight temperatures.

Meteorological spring, which covers the months of March, April and May, was also the warmest on record, the figures show.

And, alongside other records broken, it was also the wettest UK spring since 1986 and the sixth wettest on record. An average 301.7mm of rain fell on the country across March, April and May, nearly a third (32%) more than usual for the season.

The wettest spring on record was in 1979, when the UK experienced an average 327.0mm of rain.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Higher than average temperatures in March and May, either side of a slightly warmer than average April, means that spring 2024 is the warmest on record according to mean temperature.

“Despite the warmth, sunshine hours during the season were well below average, though not troubling any national records.

“High overnight temperatures through the season have helped to push the mean temperature figure for the season beyond the previous record, while it has also been a wet spring for many.”

