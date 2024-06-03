Labour's Wes Streeting has called out a 'fake' video circulating on social media which claimed to show him calling Diane Abbott a "silly woman".

The video was posted showing part of a discussion around Ms Abbott who - in a now deleted post on the same platform - appeared to accuse Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer of "lying".

In the clearly edited video, shadow health secretary Mr Streeting is heard using the term against Ms Abbott.

Ms Abbott recently announced she intended to "run and win" as a candidate for Labour, following an in-party dispute about her position in the General Election.

In a post on X, Mr Streeting wrote: "A fake video is circulating from Politics Live today. It contains words I did not use."Mr Streeting went on to explain: "People can check the original footage on iPlayer, but so far it has only fooled the gullible."

In the original broadcast, when the post was shown on screen, Mr Streeting remained silent and did not say "silly woman", like the video circulating has claimed.

ITV News is choosing not to show or share the video, which was posted by user @Men4Wes.

The video had been by more almost 50,000 people at the time of publishing.

The X account has previously posted similar edited videos, with users reposting fake footage.

ITV News sent the video to social platform X, and flagged the account that appeared to be sharing the fake videos, but the platform did not immediately respond.

Instead, an automated reply of "busy now, please check back later" was received.

