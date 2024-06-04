Cillian Murphy set for Peaky Blinders return in Netflix film

A new Peaky Blinders film on Netflix will star Oscar winner Cillian Murphy, it has been announced.

Murphy will return in his role as Tommy Shelby for the film from creator Steven Knight, following on from the six-series-long BBC hit which last graced our screens in 2022.

On Tuesday, Netflix shared a photograph of a script titled A Peaky Blinders Film, which confirmed it will be directed by Tom Harper.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me,” Murphy said in a statement.

“It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders.

“This is one for the fans.”

The original series followed the Shelby family, a gang rising to prominence in post-First World War Birmingham.

Knight previously confirmed the cast will start filming in Birmingham in September. The film will follow how the family's fortunes far as they find themselves amid the Second World War.

Creator Steven Knight poses in front of a mural of Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby. Credit: PA

Murphy grew a cult following for his performance as Tommy Shelby, before finding himself centre-stage in awards season earlier this year for his role in Sir Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer.

The Irish actor took home an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a Bafta and a Screen Actors Guild award for depicting theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer in a biopic about the father of the atomic bomb.

The Peaky Blinders series proved a smash hit for the BBC, with the first episode of season six racking up 6.9 million streams across 2022.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted…