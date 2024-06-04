Play Brightcove video

ITV News' reporter Chloe Keedy sets sail from Portsmouth, with a group of D-Day veterans retracing their journey across the channel

The Mont St Michel ferry makes the same crossing every day. But today’s journey - from Portsmouth to Normandy in France - was a hugely symbolic one.

On board were more than 30 veterans who made the very same voyage on D-Day, 80 years ago.

It was a moment that changed not just their lives, but the course of the Second World War.

When they set sail on June 6, 1944, they had no idea if they’d ever see home again.

Today, they were given a heroes send off. Waving crowds lined the port, a pipe band played, and an RAF fly-past roared overhead.

Sitting on deck, 98-year-old Henry Rice told me what he remembered of his journey to Normandy at the age of 18: "I was 50% excited, 50% apprehensive."

His job was to take out supplies and bring back the wounded.

"I was half expecting shells and bullets and U-boats … but I got away with it," Mr Rice said.

"It’s the thought of those lads that are still lying over there, those that gave their lives. I survived and they didn’t. That’s what I’m doing this for.

"It’s a journey that I will make until I can’t make it."

Thousands of allied troops were killed on D Day alone, as they fought their way onto Normandy’s beaches.

It was the biggest seaborne invasion in history and, ultimately, a moment that helped to turn the tide against their enemy.

Alec Penstone, 99, remembers it like it was yesterday.

He told me that his job, as a submarine detector, was to stop German U-boats from attacking Allied boats as they made their way towards Normandy.

"And we managed it!" he exclaimed.

I asked him if he was proud of what he achieved that day, to which he responded: "Yes, definitely. Without a doubt. Until I saw the rows of graves of the ones that didn’t make it. They’re the real heroes.

"Every one of those men and women who took part in the Normandy invasion must have gone out there knowing they wouldn’t come back."

And that is why - in their late 90s - these veterans continue to make a journey that must be as exhausting as it is emotional.

This was the final voyage for so many of their comrades and, 80 years on, they know this could be the last time they make it too.

