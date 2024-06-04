General Election: Lib Dems, SNP, Reform UK and Greens pitch plans to voters

Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Anushka Asthana grills the four other party leaders after the first televised General Election debate.

Hot off the heels of the ITV debate between Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer, the four other party leaders tried their best to win over voters with their plans to turn around the country.

ITV News Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana grilled representatives of the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, Reform UK and the Green Party.

They pitched their vision of the future in a bid to convince viewers they deserve the top job over Mr Sunak and Sir Keir. So, what did they say?

Sir Ed Davey

First up was Sir Ed Davey - fighting his first election as Lib Dem leader - who hopes to increase his party's representation in the House of Commons.

Sir Ed has mostly made headlines recently for his comic stunts - but he's done so in a bid to draw attention to his party's policies.

He told ITV News the country desperately needs change, noting that "nothing seems to work properly anymore" and blamed the Tories for "ruining" the economy.

Among the Lib Dems pledges include recruiting more GPs, insulating people's homes, investing in renewables, putting a billion pounds into agriculture and free care for the elderly - drawing questions on how he will pay for this.

Sir Ed insisted his plans are fully costed and his party manifesto will be published on Wednesday.

He added that he would like to raise the salary level at which people start paying tax, but added “the money isn’t there to do that”.

A recent poll suggested he could get almost 50 MPs in the General Election, meaning he could be a power broker in that situation. When pressed on what would be his main demand should he agree to prop up Sir Keir as prime minister, he replied: "My job is to get rid of as many Conservative MPs as possible.

"They have ruined our country and I'm quite angry actually and I think lots of voters are."

When pressed on suggestions he would work with the Labour Party to oust Tory MPs, he replied: "I am focused on defeating Conservative MPs this elections. I hope to defeat a Labour MP in Sheffield Hallam actually and some SNP MPs".

In a nod to the stunts he and his party have pulled during the election campaign so far, Sir Ed said: “Politicians should be serious about voters concerns… but I don’t think politicians should take themselves too seriously, I think people want to know their politicians are real people, with real life experience.”

Stephen Flynn

The Westminster leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Stephen Flynn, was next up to pitch his UK-wide plans.

Mr Flynn said the choice for voters is "simple" - who do they trust to put the people of Scotland's interests first?

The SNP plans to target Tory-held seats in Scotland at a time when support for the party has fallen, but support for Scottish independence has not.

Pressed on comments made by SNP MP Tommy Sheppard that if the party does not win a majority, the discussion on independence stops, Mr Flynn replied: "This is the question the people of Scotland have to address."

Away from politics, in a quick-fire question round Mr Flynn was asked if he'd support England in the Euros given Scotland didn't make the finals. He replied: "No."

Richard Tice

The ex-Reform leader said he is “delighted” to see Nigel Farage dethrone him.

Speaking to ITV News, Richard Tice said: “I’ve been talking to Nigel about our plans for months, and we know we’re doing well, but we want to put turbo boosters, rocket boosters onto our campaign, and that’s what we’ve done.

"I’m delighted that Nigel has agreed both to stand, to lead the party, and off we go.”

Mr Tice also said he would be happy to see Mr Farage go to the US to help Donald Trump run for president, even if he was elected as an MP.

He also said his party would freeze lawful immigration with the exception of healthcare and put an end to net zero.

Mr Tice said: “The reason no one agrees with me from the establishment is because they don’t want to talk about it, they don’t want to admit it.

"We’re the only country that is obsessed with net zero and it’s killing our jobs.”

He said that “climate change is real, but it’s cheaper to adapt to it”.

Adrian Ramsay

The solutions to the climate crisis will help to solve the cost-of-living crisis, the Green Party’s co-leader said.

Adrian Ramsay said: “The solutions to the climate crisis are also solutions to the cost-of-living crisis.

“The energy bills are one of the main reasons why people’s bills are skyrocketing, and if we look at some of the reasons why that’s the case, we have the leakiest homes in Europe here in the UK. People’s heating is going out of their doors, out of their windows.

“If we were to have a nationwide programme to insulate people’s homes, it keeps bills down, keeps homes warm, just as if we invest in renewable energy, that helps tackle the energy crisis.

“So this is very much about the cost of living, as well as the environment.”

