When Vaughan Gething became the first black leader of a European nation in March, the historic achievement garnered international attention.

But his honeymoon period as First Minister of Wales was over before it began.

The 50-year-old has faced repeated questions over a £200,000 donation to his leadership campaign by a company whose owner, David Neal, was previously convicted of dumping waste on the Gwent Levels.

There has also been a row over deleted iMessages, and the dramatic sacking of a junior minister for leaking information to the media, something Hannah Blythyn vehemently denies.

Today, Mr Gething will not represent Wales at the national D-Day commemoration in Portsmouth because a vote of no confidence in his leadership has been tabled by the Welsh Conservatives.

Unlike a motion of no-confidence in the government (which would automatically trigger a Senedd election if successful) today’s vote isn’t binding, and Labour says the row simply isn’t coming up on the doorstep.

But there is growing concern within the party that the issue is beginning to cut through with voters. In an ITV Wales poll published this week, 57% of respondents said they believe Vaughan Gething is performing badly, with 15% saying that he is performing well.

The First Minister has insisted that he hasn’t broken any rules and he’s been backed by the UK party leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The Labour Party in London however, clearly see this as an unhelpful distraction and do not want to be associated with the donation.

The £31,000 left over from Mr Gething’s campaign did not go to the party’s central coffers as it should have done under usual party rules. Instead it was donated to “progressive causes”.

There are also signs of splits emerging within the traditionally very united Welsh Labour Party.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Vaughan Gething in May 2024. Credit: PA

Mr Gething’s opponent in the race to be leader Jeremy Miles, said he wouldn’t have accepted the donation, while colleagues like Llanelli MS Lee Waters, have called publicly on the First Minister to return the money.

Former First Minister Mark Drakeford also criticised the Welsh Government yesterday for scrapping plans to reform school holidays, the latest of his policies to be kicked to the long grass.

The mathematics of today’s vote is easy, at least one Labour Senedd member will need to abstain or vote against the First Minister for it to succeed.

Despite growing tensions within the party, the prospect of one of Labour’s 30 members rebelling is extremely unlikely, especially during a general election campaign.

The longer term damage this scandal could do to the First Minister, his authority, and to the Labour Party is less clear.

