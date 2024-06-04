Play Brightcove video

ITV News Asia Correspondent Debi Edward reports from New Delhi on the latest developments to emerge from India's general election

Some might say Narendra Modi set himself up for this fall.

His belief in himself is only matched by the almost divine faith his supporters have placed in him.

Claiming to have been sent from God to serve the people of India, he has convinced millions of Indians that he is the answer to their prayers, and problems.

But at this election, the results have shown that he - and the pollsters - read the country wrong.

In constituencies across the country, voters appear to have had enough of his unfulfilled promises, and there were millions fearful of the autocratic direction in which he was taking the country.

One exit pollster even wept, live on television, as it became clear by Tuesday lunchtime that Mr Modi had lost his majority.

His Hindu nationalist party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), did win the most seats, but they will be forced to enter a coalition to form the next government.

It is the upset that even 24 hours ago seemed implausible. As the country's lengthy campaign wore on there were some indications that things were not going to plan for Mr Modi's BJP.

They had very quickly ditched their election campaign slogan targeting a record 400 seats.

But still all indications pointed to the Hindu Nationalist party if not extending, at least maintaining its majority.

In the end they fell short of the 272 seats required to form a government on their own.

At the BJP headquarters in Delhi, the party still went ahead with Mr Modi's image everywhere.

Most of those we spoke to repeated his statement that this had been a victory and a great day for democracy, but one man admitted that there was disappointment behind the scenes.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: AP

He described the celebrations as rather subdued - despite the blaring brass band and drums banging in the background.

He also conceded that the party had got it wrong with how they contested certain constituencies.

It was the communities who Mr Modi has marginalised that made the difference in this election.

The country's farmers, its millions of unemployed young people and religious minorities have made sure his power is kept in check.

It was a familiar name in Indian politics who led the resurgence of an opposition.

Rahul Gandhi has pulled off one of the biggest political upsets in the country's history. At a press conference he opened by holding up a copy of the Constitution, he said the opposition parties had been in a fight to save India's founding principles.

He thanked the people for voting to protect their rights.

Instead of five more years of Modi supremacy, voters have made sure India's next parliament will represent the full colours of the nation.

At the end of the largest election in world history, it is democracy that has won on the day.

