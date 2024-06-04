Labour and Tories clash over £2,000 tax claim - so who is right?

Rishi Sunak's claim Labour will increase taxes by £2,000 per household was one of the hot topics of his head-to-head ITV showdown with Sir Keir Starmer.

The prime minister repeated this tax claim several times throughout the live debate. According to Labour, he made it 11 times.

Labour has called on Mr Sunak to correct the record after he "embarrassingly" got the sum wrong after Sir Keir insisted "this £2,000 he keeps saying it's going to cost is absolute garbage".

But Mr Sunak doubled down on his claim after the debate. So, who is right?

Where has the £2,000 figure come from?

Labour has not said it has plans to increase a household’s tax by £2,000.

According to the Press Association, the figure is based on an estimate produced by the Conservative Party, which the Labour Party disputes, and would be spread over four years.

Initial analysis by the charity Full Fact also said the prime minister's claim was based on Conservative estimates of Labour spending plans and covers a long list of policy announcements.

Rishi Sunak repeatedly made the claim during the debate

This claim comes from a document produced by the Conservatives. That document makes a series of assumptions to estimate the cost that might be attached to potential Labour policies.

It claimed the difference between the money that Labour would raise from its policies, and the amount it would spend, would be a deficit of £38.5 billion over four years.

The document says a Labour government would have the option to raise this money by increasing taxes, but alternatively it could borrow to cover the cost.

That would be around £2,094 for every working household, the Conservatives’ document claimed. There are 18.4 million working households in the UK.

Some of the estimates in the document have been carried out by civil servants at the Treasury, using assumptions provided by Conservative Party special advisers. Other calculations were not provided by the civil servants.

What has Labour said?

Labour has fiercely disputed the figures in the document.

During Tuesday night’s debate, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “What’s happened here is they put in pretend Labour policies to the Treasury and then they get a false readout.

“What they’ve put in for this analysis is a mental health policy that isn’t the Labour Party’s policy, he’s put in one of his own policies. He’s asked the civil service to cost it.

"They’ve come up with this figure of £2,000.”

Labour insisted the report "was commissioned for a now discredited Policy Exchange report and has been misquoted on a number of occasions by the Prime Minister, Chancellor, and Energy Secretary.

"The authors of the report have confirmed their analysis that Labour's plans cuts bills by twice as much as the Conservatives’ discredited policies, in half the time."

Labour insisted this is because Mr Sunak "has left out the ongoing cost of gas which the Tories will require in the five years they will delay getting to clean power.

"Once that is accounted for, the Tories plans will cost more than Labour’s - with Labour’s plans bringing double the savings in half the time."

Labour has yet to release its full manifesto for the General Election and potential costings.

Shadow Secretary Ed Milliband said: “Truth matters in politics - Rishi Sunak got his sums wrong and should be brave enough to admit it. His own analysis shows his plan will cost the country more and leave our country exposed.

“The report he cites in fact confirms that only Labour has a plan to end 14 years of high energy bills under the Conservatives by investing in clean homegrown power through Great British Energy, our publicly owned energy company, to cut bills and make Britain energy independent.

“It's back to the flip chart for Rishi.”

What have the Tories said?

In his initial statement at the ITV debate, the PM had said: “Beyond raising your taxes and raiding your pensions, no-one knows what Labour would actually do.

“But you know what I would do? I’ll cut your taxes, protect your pension and reduce immigration.”

Expanding on the accusation later in the show during a debate about climate change, Mr Sunak said Sir Keir would “reverse all of the changes I’ve made” which would “cost everyone and you thousands of pounds.”

Mr Sunak said repeatedly there would be "£2,000 higher taxes for every working family" under a Labour government.

He later doubled down by sharing a clip on X of himself during the debate making the claim.

