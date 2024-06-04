Play Brightcove video

Stormy Daniels spoke exclusively to ITV's Good Morning Britain on Tuesday

Adult movie star Stormy Daniels has said she wore a bulletproof vest in and out of the court where she testified against former US President Donald Trump over hush money payments.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, Ms Daniels said she and her family had received "serious death threats", which she described as "graphic, horrifying things that they said they were going to do to my family in front of me".

“I was pretty sure that somebody would do anything to stop me from getting on the stand, including shooting at me,” she said.

Friends apparently told Ms Daniels "it's better safe than sorry" on wearing a bulletproof vest.

"You're not going to regret wearing this if someone shoots at you," they added.

Ms Daniels faced an intense two-day cross-examination by Donald Trump's attorney in May.

Trump was accused - and later convicted - of 34 counts of falsifying business documents to disguise the reimbursement of his attorney, Michael Cohen, for paying Ms Daniels $130,000 (£104,000) to stay silent during the 2016 presidential campaign over a sexual encounter between the two of them.

During the interview, Ms Daniels highlighted that while she gave evidence, she did not bring the charges against Trump.

"So many people messaged me and said ‘drop the charges against him’. I didn't charge him. I'm a witness," she said.

She also said she didn't know if she had fully processed what happened during the trial.

"I made the mistake of thinking that it would be like a movie and the verdict would be the end finale and it would just end and the credits would roll and life would go back," she said.

"But it hasn't been that way. We started the sentencing and we had the fallout from that and I don't think that my life will ever be normal.”

Donald Trump said on Friday that he will appeal the jury verdict that has turned him into a convicted felon.

