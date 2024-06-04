ITV Debate: Sunak and Starmer arrive for first head-to-head showdown of election

Watch Sunak v Starmer: ITV Debate live from 9pm.

Words by Elisa Menendez, Westminster Producer

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer are gearing up for their debut head-to-head television showdown of the General Election campaign.

The two party leaders and their teams have arrived at Media City in Salford as the clock counts down to their much-awaited live debate, starting at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

On July 5, only one of them will be prime minister and tonight is their first chance to battle it out one-on-one to convince the public why they deserve the top job.

The debate will likely be the most significant moment of the election campaign so far, putting the two leaders under significant pressure and scrutiny.

For Mr Sunak - who is lagging way behind in the polls - it is an opportunity for him to gain some momentum, while any mistakes for Sir Keir could have a disastrous impact on his big lead.

It comes as Nigel Farage launched his campaign to large crowds in Clacton, Essex, after announcing he is replacing Richard Tice as Reform UK leader - dealing another blow to the Tories.

The Labour Party leader heads into the debate off the back of a busy morning canvassing in Bolton North East, Greater Manchester - a seat the Tories hope to defend - while the prime minister took the day off campaigning after visiting 24 constituencies so far.

Sir Keir was in good spirits ahead of the debate, which will be forensically moderated by ITV News Presenter Julie Etchingham who will keep the two men in check.

The Labour leader said: "After 14 years, nothing is better than when the Tories started. We can end that, turn the page and start to rebuild our country with the Labour Party.

"And I'm much looking forward to be able to mak that argument in the debate this evening."

Mr Sunak instead sent his home secretary, James Cleverly, out today on the campaign trail in Kent, who had his full confidence in his boss to ace the showdown.

"He is well practised in putting forward in a very clear and concise and compelling way the arguments that we will take to the country at the General Election," Mr Cleverly told ITV News.

"And I'm sure that he will highlight the plans that we have got... and also highlight the fact the Labour Party does not have a plan for this country."

