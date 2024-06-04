Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have met in the first head-to-head debate of the 2024 General Election campaign.

The duo clashed on a number of key voter issues, including the economy and healthcare, across an hour-long ITV programme on Tuesday evening.

Here, ITV News looks at the key takeaways to emerge from the debate.

Economy

The prime minister and Labour leader kicked off a feisty debate grappling over their respective economic policies.

Mr Sunak said his plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis "is working", referencing falling inflation and his record as chancellor - including the introduction of the furlough scheme - saying "now our economy is growing again".

He added: "I know you're only just starting to see the benefits of that."

Sir Keir, meanwhile, said "this government has lost control", adding that Mr Sunak's predecessor, Liz Truss, had "crashed the economy".

NHS waiting lists exchange

When asked by an audience member to be honest about the current state of the NHS and whether it is broken, the two party leaders clashed over progress being made to hospital waiting lists.

Mr Sunak, who made cutting NHS waiting lists one of his key priorities when he first became PM, was told by Sir Keir that more people are now awaiting routine hospital treatment today than when he first made the pledge.

He said: "Waiting lists were 7.2 million, they're now 7.5 million. He says they're coming down and this is the guy that says he's good at maths."

Mr Sunak replied: "They are now coming down."

Sir Keir said: "7.2 million when you said you'd get them down. 7.2 million, they're now 7.5 million. I'd like you to explain how they're coming down.

Mr Sunak responded: "Because they are coming down from where they were when they were higher."

Private healthcare

Both candidates were asked if they would use private healthcare if either had a loved-one on a long waiting list for surgery.

Mr Sunak said he would, whereas Sir Keir replied: "No".

"I don't use private health. I use the NHS. That's where my wife works, in one of the big hospitals; as I said it runs through my DNA," the Labour leader added.

NHS strikes

In a theme that continued throughout the debate, the NHS, Mr Sunak and Sir Keir challenged each other on how their counterpart would tackle strikes by junior doctors.

Sir Keir said Labour had already admitted that were his party to win the general election, it could not afford the demands being asked by junior doctors as the government had "crashed the economy".

But when pushed on exactly how he would deal with the issue, Sir Keir complained that he could not "get a word in edgeways" due to interjections from the PM.

"We have to end these strikes. The grown up way to do that is to get in the room and negotiate with the doctors and come to a settlement," the Labour leader added.

Would you work with Trump?

Both men were asked if they would want a "special relationship" with Donald Trump - now a convicted criminal - were he to be re-elected to the White House in November.

"If he's elected president of the US then we will deal with him," Sir Keir said.

"It's up to the people in the US to decide who they want as their president."

Mr Sunak said: "Yes, because having a strong relationship with our closest partner and ally in the United States is critical for keeping everyone in our country safe."

