Three military horses who bolted through London after being spooked on a training exercise will likely take part in the upcoming King's Birthday Parade.

Trojan, Tennyson, and Vanquish have recovered from their injuries and returned to duty. They are also set to appear at Trooping the Colour on June 15.

The event will take place almost eight weeks after five horses were seen galloping loose through the capital after being scared by noise from construction work.

Two of them are still recovering - Vida and Quaker, the grey horse pictured covered in blood and the black one running alongside it.

Household Cavalry horses Trojan and Vida on the loose bolting through the streets of London near Aldwych Credit: left

Horses on the loose in central London Credit: PA

In a statement on X, the British Army said all horses were making "remarkable progress".

"Vida and Quaker are resting in the countryside for as long as they need, before being assessed for their suitability to return to work.

"For the horses, this remarkable recovery is thanks to the excellent in-house care they’ve received from our own dedicated veterinary surgeons and the amazing specialist support provided by The Horse Trust."

Three soldiers and a cyclist sustained injuries during the incident, which unfolded in the morning rush hour.

The British Army said three of the soldiers injured in the incident are also back on duty.

"Two are still recovering. They are expected to make a full return to service," the statement read.

The Household Cavalry horses were on an extended exercise in Belgravia when the sound of rubble being deposited spooked them.

Four service personnel were thrown from their horses and the five animals who bolted smashed into vehicles, including a double-decker bus, causing a number of injuries.

Ambulance crews treated four people in three separate incidents on Buckingham Palace Road, Belgrave Square, and at the junction of Chancery Lane and Fleet Street, in the space of just 10 minutes.

Pictures and videos of two of the animals running amok around London were shared on social media, one of which showed a black 4×4 with blue lights following two of the animals between Tower Bridge and Limehouse tunnel.

