Play Brightcove video

Citizens from the UK, USA, Canada and New Zealand with permanent residency will be eligible to join in bid to boost troop numbers

Australia will allow foreign nationals with permanent residency to join its military, the Australian government said on Tuesday.

Only people from the United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada and New Zealand will be eligible.

These countries, alongside Australia, make up the "Five Eyes" intelligence-sharing network which collaborates on intelligence matters to ensure collective security and combat global threats.

The announcement is part of a push to address a shortfall of 4400 personnel in the Australian Defence Forces (ADF) and build a military that can resist foreign coercion through blocked trade routes in the future, Australian defence minister Richard Marles said.

"We are not trying to make ourselves a peer of the United States or of China. That's not a credible thing to propose. In a far less certain world, do we have an ability to be able to resist coercion of any adversary and to make our way?"

Australia is particularly reliant on open sea and air routes as an island nation that trades with the world, and is therefore more susceptible to coercion from foreign militaries.

New Zealanders who have lived in Australia for at least a year will be eligible to join the ADF from July, and permanent residents from Britain, Canada and the US will be eligible from January 2025.

Applicants must also not have served in a foreign military in the preceding two years and must be able to attain citizenship.

Australia's Five Eyes partners are also struggling to hit military recruitment targets.

The New Zealand Defense Force is short of 1,300 uniformed personnel, officials reported in February, after losing 30% of its military personnel between 2021 and last year.

In May, Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak announced that 18-year-olds will have to perform a year of mandatory military or civilian national service if his government is re-elected in July.

The Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond to ITV News when asked whether the UK government would consider opening up applications for foreign nationals.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…