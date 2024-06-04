Woman arrested on suspicion of assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

Play Brightcove video

After he had a milkshake thrown at him, Nigel Farage tells ITV News' Harry Horton there is a "risk" when you're doing "old style street campaigning like I do"

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a milkshake was thrown at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on Tuesday.

Mr Farage had earlier addressed supporters at a rally in Clacton-on-Sea after announcing he would stand for election there.

Essex Police has issued a statement saying officers have made two arrests after responding to the incident.

"A 25-year-old woman, from Clacton, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault. "While officers were responding and making this arrest, a second individual, a man, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. "Both individuals remain in custody for questioning."

The woman was not named.

Mr Farage told ITV News that the moment he was struck in the face with a drink was "quite frightening".

Images appear to show a young woman throwing a McDonald’s banana milkshake at the Reform UK leader as he left the Moon and Starfish pub.

"I'll be honest, it was quite scary", the new Reform UK leader told ITV News.

"No one goes out and does the old style street campaigning the way that I do, and this is risk that goes with it," he added.

He had been speaking to reporters in the pub after his rally at Clacton Pier.

The veteran Eurosceptic was seen with the yellow drink splattered over his suit as he boarded his campaign bus.

Mr Farage could be seen to have milkshake splattered over his suit Credit: James Manning/PA

Richard Tice, Nigel Farage’s predecessor as Reform UK leader, said: “The juvenile moron who threw a drink over Nigel has just gained us hundreds of thousands more votes.

“We will not be bullied or threatened off the campaign trail.”

ConservativeHome founder Tim Montgomerie said the woman should be “properly punished”.

Writing on X, he continued: “MPs and candidates deserve much more protection in the era when both Jo Cox and David Amess were murdered.”

Ms Cox's widow, Brendan, has since tweeted saying "throwing things at politicians isn't ok."

In 2016, the Labour MP died after being shot and stabbed multiple times by a man with far-right views.

Mr Farage had a £5.25 Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake thrown at him in 2019 during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle.

Culprit Paul Crowther was ordered by a court to pay compensation to Mr Farage following the act.

He admitted assault and criminal damage to a £239 lapel microphone on Mr Farage’s suit.

“Milkshaking” – the act of dousing public figures in milkshake – was officially recognised by Collins Dictionary the same year.

English Defence League founder Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, and former Ukip candidate Carl Benjamin have also been involved in “milkshaking” incidents.

