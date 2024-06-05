Alec Baldwin has announced his family will star in a new reality TV series expected to air in 2025.

It comes as the US actor prepares for his involuntary manslaughter trial over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of western film Rust in October 2021.

Announcing the TLC show on Instagram, Baldwin and his wife Hilaria, with whom he shares seven children, introduce themselves with a joke about their sizable brood.

“We have an announcement to make,” Hilaria told the camera.

Looking concerned, Baldwin replies: “Good God, no,” which prompts his wife to reassure him: “No, definitely not, we’re done having kids.”

The teaser shows clips of the family running around their home and posing for family photographs.

Baldwin tells the camera: “We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy. Home is the place we love to be most.”

The clip concludes with the parents and their children on the sofa, saying in unison: “We are the Baldwins. And we’re coming to TLC.”

Baldwin joked as his children scattered off camera: “God help you all.”

The Rust movie set at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Credit: JAe C Hong/AP

The couple married in July 2012 and welcomed their first child in August 2013. Baldwin was previously married to the actress Kim Basinger, with whom he shares a daughter named Ireland.

The announcement comes after a US judge denied Baldwin’s bid to throw out his criminal case, which he had previously plead not guilty to.

New Mexico Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer rejected arguments made by Baldwin’s lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro for dismissing the case, finding that the grand jury process was not prejudiced against the 66-year-old star.

Baldwin will stand trial as scheduled from July 9, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, after a prop gun he was holding went off, killing Ms Hutchins. The US star will face a maximum of 18 months in prison if convicted after trial.

This was the sentence Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed received after a jury found her guilty of the same charge. Her defence lawyer has filed an appeal notice.

