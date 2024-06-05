Gunman taken to hospital after shooting outside US embassy in Beirut

A gunman has been captured and taken to hospital after he and others exchanged fire with soldiers outside the US embassy near Beirut.

The Lebanese military in a statement said that soldiers shot and wounded an assailant, who they only described as a Syrian national.

Local media reported that the gunfight near the US diplomatic mission in the northern suburb of Aukar went on for half an hour.

A Lebanese security official said there were four assailants, including one who drove the gunmen to the site and three who opened fire.

One shooter was killed, one escaped, and the third was wounded and detained by the Lebanese military, they added.

The official spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not cleared to speak to media.

In a statement, the US embassy said: “At 8.34am local time, small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance to the US embassy," it said in a statement.

"Thanks to the quick reaction of the LAF, ISF, and our embassy security team, our facility and our team are safe."

The Lebanese military said it deployed troops around the embassy and surrounding areas. It was not immediately clear what the gunmen's motive was.

However, Lebanese media have published photos that appear to show a bloodied attacker wearing a black vest with the words “Islamic State” written in Arabic and the English initials “I” and “S.”

The attack took place as tensions continued to simmer in Lebanon, where months of fighting between Hezbollah militants and Israeli troops has displaced thousands along the border, following years of political deadlock and economic hardship

In 1983, a deadly bombing attack on the US Embassy in Beirut killed 63 people. US officials blame the attack on the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Following that attack, the embassy was moved from central Beirut to the Christian suburb of Aukar, north of the capital. Another bomb attack struck the new location on Sept. 20, 1984. In September 2023, Lebanese security forces detained a Lebanese man who opened fire by the US Embassy. There were no casualties in that attack.

