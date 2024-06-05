Nearly one in three primary school teachers say more pupils are showing up to class hungry, according to a survey.

Around 40% of primary school teachers also said they have seen a rise in the number of students coming into school without appropriate clothing, such as proper uniform or a winter coat, had increased.

The online survey by the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) surveyed 884 teachers and 398 senior leaders in mainstream state primary and secondary schools in England in March.

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), said the survey "says everything we need to know about the impact that child poverty and the cost-of-living crisis is having on children and young people".

He added: “This daily struggle against hunger and worries about family finances seriously affects children’s ability to concentrate and learn during the school day.”

The report also found that 79% of primary school teachers and 62% of secondary school teachers reported spending their own money in order to buy items for their pupils or school.

Additionally, around one in four teachers have already spent at least £100 of their own money on their pupils or school this academic year, according to the report.

"Teachers are going above and beyond to meet pupils’ pastoral needs using their personal funds," said Jude Hillary, the NFER’s co-head of UK policy and practice.

“This unrecognised, informal support is being offered at a time when teachers individually continue to face their own financial pressures.”

The NFER is calling for the eligibility criteria for free school meals to be extended to ensure more pupils can benefit, as well as targeted financial support to help schools address pupils’ wellbeing needs.

Already, the number of children receiving free school meals has doubled to one-third of students since 2010.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said the report was "deeply troubling", and said teachers are being "forced to deal" with societal problems "seemingly on their own."

“Politicians cannot just sit back and rely on the goodwill and finances of teachers and school leaders to stop children from going hungry," he said.

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: “We are determined to give every child, regardless of their background, the very best start in life, which is why we are committed to giving free school meals to those children who need it.

“Under the Conservatives, free school meals have been extended to more groups of children than any other government over the past half a century - doubling the number of children receiving free school meals since 2010 from one-sixth to one-third.

“Our plan to set children up for a brighter future is working as we continue to climb up international education rankings and boost school funding to the highest ever level in real terms.”

Bridget Phillipson, Labour’s shadow education secretary, said: “Children can never seize the opportunities our future holds for them if they’re coming to school hungry.

“That’s why tackling child poverty will be at the heart of a Labour government with a new cross-departmental taskforce and we will roll out free breakfast clubs in every primary school in England so that children get the best start to their day and the best start to their lives.”

