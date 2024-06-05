Ukraine strikes inside Russia with US-made weapons, official confirms

Ukraine has begun to use US weapons to attack Russia inside its borders, according to an anonymous Western official.

US President Joe Biden recently gave the go-ahead for Ukraine to use American-made arms to strike within Russia - only if the purpose is defending Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city.

The US still forbids the use of American missiles and other munitions to attack Russia offensively.

According to a report from the Institute for the Study of War, Ukrainian forces struck a Russian air defence artillery unit in Belgorod Oblast, likely with American-made rocket launchers on June 1 or June 2.

On Tuesday, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters he could not confirm that Ukraine had used US weapons at targets in Russia.

He said: "We're just not in a position on a day-to-day basis of knowing exactly what the Ukrainians are firing at what."

The development comes after Ukrainian officials urged the US to allow Kyiv's forces to defend themselves against attacks from Russian territory.

Kharkiv has come under intensified bombardment recently, sitting around 12 miles from the Russian border.

