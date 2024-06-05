The Archbishop of Canterbury has encouraged party political leaders to take an hour out of their weekend to volunteer, as part of the UK-wide event The Big Help Out.

Justin Welby made the plea along with more than 50 business, charity, community and religious leaders ahead of this weekend's mass volunteering event.

In an open letter, they also asked politicians to set out a vision for building “stronger, kinder and better connected communities” and an agenda “for bridging divides and bringing people together”.

The Big Help Out was first launched as part of the King’s coronation last year.

It aims to raise awareness of and provide opportunities for people to give their time to help make a difference in their communities.

The letter said: “Whatever our political viewpoints, we all share a vision of a country where what we have in common is more important than our differences, and where we live in communities where we’re able to support and connect with one another and to feel that we belong.”

Girlguiding, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and the RSPB were among organisations who signed the letter.

“We would ask that alongside setting out your vision for communities, that you might also take an hour of that weekend to take part in community volunteering of whatever sort," it continued.

“We are happy to help set up or suggest activities no matter where you are in the country, we’re expecting millions of people to do the same over the course of the weekend.”

